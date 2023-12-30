Ammonia safety systems at Ennore facility 'robust': Coromandel International

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) The ammonia safety systems at its fertiliser manufacturing facility located in the city are ‘robust’ enough to handle any type of exigency and the pipeline equipped with multi-layered safety systems undergo regular inspections, Coromandel International Ltd said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A high-powered technical team appointed by the Tamil Nadu government, including experts and officials from the state Pollution Control Board, IIT academia and environmental agencies, conducted a detailed inspection of the ammonia handling system on December 27 and submitted its report, the company said in a statement.

The development comes in the wake of the ammonia gas leak from the company's fertiliser manufacturing unit located in Ennore in North Chennai following which several people were hospitalised recently. The Murugappa Group firm is one of the largest agri-input manufacturing companies and has similar fertiliser plants in Kakinada and Vishakapatnam.

“The committee (high-powered technical team) has approved the emergency response actions carried out by the Coromandel International Ltd and has instructed it to resume operations after conducting necessary inspections and ensuring the safety of the ammonia pipeline and systems,” the statement said.

Advertisment

On the status of those residents from neighbouring localities who were allegedly affected due to the gas leak, the company said, “we would like to inform that the neighbourhood communities who were taken to nearby hospitals have been discharged and are not in danger.” Emphasising that the abnormalities in the ammonia unloading pipeline were ‘well below hazardous levels’ and were quickly brought to zero, the Committee noted the safety audit conducted by the company for the operating condition of the ammonia pipeline and obtained external certification from a certified inspection agency.

“Coromandel’s ammonia safety systems are robust enough to handle any type of exigencies with high level of automation and duly certified by international agencies. The pipeline is multi-layered (eleven layers) with high level of safety redundancy and has been in operation for many years and undergoes regular inspections,” the company said.

Coromandel International Ltd has always adhered to the highest safety standards. The company has always been supportive of neighbourhood communities and carried out various relief measures during natural calamities in the recent past, it said.

“Coromandel International Ltd wishes to acknowledge Tamil Nadu Police, Government authorities and hospitals for their support in managing the unforeseen event,” it added. PTI VIJ SS