AMNS India gets green steel certification from govt

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) AMNS India on Thursday said it has become the first integrated steel producer in the country to received green steel certification from the government for emitting low carbon during production process.

In December 2024, Ministry of Steel introduced a taxonomy on green steel, defining green steel based on the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted during the production process.

As per the taxonomy, if 1.6 tonne of CO2 or less is emitted in the production of 1 tonne of finished steel, it will be considered 5-star green-rated steel. On emissions in the range of 1.6 to 2 tonnes, the product will be given a 4-star rating, while those with 2 to 2.2 tonnes of emission level will be rated 3-star.

" ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) becomes first integrated steel producer to receive green steel certification from Ministry of Steel under new green steel taxonomy," a company statement said.

In a webinar, AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen said while the hot rolled (HR) coils and sheets have achieved a four-star rating, the cold rolled (CR) coils and sheets have achieved a three-star rating.

With certification secured, AMNS India has commenced commercial production of four-star rated HR products and three-star rated CR products for domestic customers, he said.

These products which are key inputs for the automotive, infrastructure, defence, construction equipment, and consumer durables sectors will enable customers to reduce scope 3 emissions across their value chains.

Oommen said approximately 65 per cent of the company’s steelmaking capacity is based on the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) route using natural gas, significantly reducing reliance on coal-based processes.

"This has supported an over 35 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions intensity since 2015," he said.

Replying to a question related to exports, a company official said AMNS India will primarily focus to cater to the domestic demand which is growing year-on-year.

In FY25, AMNS India achieved 14 per cent lower CO2 emissions intensity compared to the national average.

The company aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 20 per cent by 2030, measured against the 2021 baseline.

AMNS India is also developing its own 550-MW hybrid renewable energy project in Bhachau, Gujarat, comprising 300 MW of solar power and 250 MW of wind power, with an estimated annual CO2 savings of 0.9 million tonne.

AMNS India is a joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan which owns an operates around 9 million tonne steel making unit at Hazira in Gujarat. PTI ABI ANU