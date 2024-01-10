AM/NS to build world's largest single location integrated steel plant in Gujarat: Lakshmi Mittal

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Lakshmi Mittal on Wednesday announced that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is building the world's largest single location integrated steel plant at Gujarat's Hazira.

Mittal, the executive chairman of global steel major ArcelorMittal which operates the JV in India with Japan's Nippon, said the plant will have a capacity of producing 24 million tonne of crude steel, and should be ready by 2029.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Mittal said the company has signed an agreement for the second phase of the plant with the Gujarat government at the event.

Work on the first phase of the project, which started in 2021, is going on as per schedule and the first phase will be inaugurated by 2026, he said.

The 'bhumi puja' or ground-breaking for the plant was done in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mittal said.

He exuded confidence that with the state government's cooperation, the company will be able to commission the second phase of the project near Surat by 2029.

The steel tycoon, however, did not share an estimate of the overall investments in building what he termed the world's largest single location integrated steel plant at Hazira.

Mittal said Gujarat has a fair, transparent and policy driven governance and added that steel is very important for achieving the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Not just steel, ArcelorMittal is investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen as well, Mittal said. PTI AA ANU ANU