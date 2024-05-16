Ampa Group, IHCL to launch Taj Sky View Hotel & Residences in Chennai

Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Real estate developer AMPA Group has formed an alliance with Indian Hotels Company Ltd to unveil their latest project Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences in the city.

The Taj Sky View Hotel would comprise of 253 rooms while 123 Taj branded residences, which would be a first-of-its kind initiative in the industry.

"We are proud to partner with the Taj Group to co-create the world's first Taj Branded Residences. The Taj Sky View and Branded residences will be Chennai's new address of pride, and these residences will cater to the lifestyle choices of the global Indian", Ampa Group Chairman and Managing Director Ampa Palaniappan said.

The greenfield project spread across 3.5 acre land is expected to come up on the Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai in the city.

"IHCL is delighted to partner with AMPA Group to launch its Taj branded residences offering in Chennai. The mixed use development in addition to the residences will house our fifth Taj property. This will be an iconic development for Chennai, the cultural and commercial hub of the region," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said. PTI VIJ SS