AmpereHour Energy commissions BESS in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) AmpereHour Energy on Tuesday said it has commissioned a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Delhi.

The project has been commissioned in collaboration with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), the company said in a statement.

The 20 MW/ 40 MWh BESS was delivered on a turnkey basis under a long-term Battery Energy storage capacity agreement (BESPA) with BRPL.

The project was installed and commissioned in 11 months, ahead of schedule, in April 2025. PTI ABI ABI SHW