AMPIN Energy Transition, CIP collaborate for USD 300 mn investment in India

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) AMPIN Energy Transition on Tuesday said it has partnered with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for joint equity investment of USD 300 million to set up renewable energy projects across India.

The new collaboration follows the existing partnership that AMPIN and CIP entered in 2021 to enable joint equity investments of initially USD 200 million in renewable energy projects in India, a company statement said.

"This new partnership along with the existing one is creating a USD 2.7 to 3 billion renewable energy asset base in India," it said.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition said, "This deepened partnership not only strengthens our ability to expand our impact and accelerating India's renewable energy transition but it also reinforces our shared commitment to driving innovation and sustainable value creation." AMPIN Energy Transition is India's leading renewable energy transition company with a total portfolio of 4 GW spread across 21 states in the country. CIP is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within the greenfield renewable energy investments space and a global leader in offshore wind. PTI ABI DR