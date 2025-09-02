AMPIN Energy Transition commissions 50 MW solar project in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Renewable energy firm AMPIN Energy Transition on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a 50 MW solar project in Chhattisgarh.

The project, completed in a record time of nine months, marks the company's debut in the state, AMPIN Energy Transition said in a statement.

The company has "commissioned its first solar open access project for the eastern region in Chhattisgarh", it said.

The 50 MWp (megawatt peak) solar plant, located in Bemetara district, is supplying clean energy to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and one of the largest steel manufacturers in Chhattisgarh.

The plant is expected to generate approximately 78.21 million units of green energy annually.

"With Chhattisgarh’s progressive GEOA (Green Energy Open Access) policy and investor-friendly ecosystem, we are confident of accelerating our expansion and driving a greener future in Eastern India," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, MD & CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, said.

AMPIN Energy Transition has a total portfolio of 5GWp capacity spread across 23 states in the country.