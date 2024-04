AmpIn Energy Transition inks pact with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp to set up 6 MW solar project

New Delhi: AmpIn Energy Transition on Thursday said it will set up a 6-megawatt solar project for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL).

MMRCL is a special purpose company jointly sponsored by the Maharashtra government and central government in 2015 to implement all metro projects outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"AmpIn Energy Transition (formerly Amp Energy India) announces the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 25 years for a 6 MWp solar project with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), Nagpur Metro Rail Project," the company said in a statement.

This is AmpIn's third solar project for a metro rail and its inaugural metro venture in Maharashtra, following two successfully operating solar projects for L&T Metro and Kochi Metro. The total capacity of this solar project is 6 MWp to be developed in two packages of 2.5 MWp and 3.5 MWp, respectively.

The total capacity will be distributed across 19 sites, including 13 metro station rooftops, two depot building rooftops etc.

The solar project is expected to replace 36 per cent of grid power with solar power for Nagpur Metro, resulting in a remarkable 41 per cent savings per unit.

"Our experience with successful implementation of two metro projects in different states positions, AmpIn well to contribute significantly to Maharashtra's renewable energy goals for mass public transportation," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, AmpIn Energy Transition, said.