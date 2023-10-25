AmpIn Energy Transition, Jupiter International enter partnership to set up 1.3 GW cell, module unit

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) AmpIn Energy Transition on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with Jupiter International to set up a 1.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing unit in the country.

As part of the partnership, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be set up to manufacture up to 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of high-quality solar cells and modules under the PLI tranche-II scheme, AmpIn Energy Transition said in a statement.

The PLI initiative supports the central government's ambition to boost manufacturing, diminish global supply chain disruptions and reduce India's dependence on solar imports, it said.

"There is a strong demand for Indian solar modules and with the right support and policies this move will help us achieve backward integration and enhance our control over the supply chain for crucial components, which will help us optimise our operations for quality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness," AmpIn Energy Transition MD & CEO Pinaki Bhattacharyya said.

"Combining our solar cell manufacturing prowess with AmpIn's commitment to renewables will play a major role in stabilising the supply chain and reducing India's reliance on imports," Jupiter International Chairman Alok Garodia said.

In the statement, AmpIn Energy Transition did not disclose financial details related to the proposed project. PTI ABI TRB TRB