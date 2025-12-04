AMPIN Energy Transition secures USD 50 mn from Dutch development bank FMO

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) AMPIN Energy Transition Pvt Ltd on Thursday said that it has secured an investment of USD 50 million from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

The funds will be utilised for the development of greenfield renewable energy projects, a company statement said.

This long-term investment marks a significant milestone in supporting AMPIN's continued expansion of its renewable energy portfolio across India, it stated.

Marnix Monsfort, Director Energy at FMO, said in the statement, "This innovative investment would provide a long-term, at-scale solution to AMPIN's capex needs alongside its equity investors. As a 100 per cent green facility, with strong alignment to global environmental and social standards, this partnership reflects FMO's commitment to supporting India's energy transition commitments." Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD & CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said in the statement that this investment from FMO strengthens our ability to accelerate the deployment of high-quality renewable energy projects for India's C&I (commercial and industrial) and utility-scale customers.

AMPIN Energy Transition is India's leading renewable energy transition company with a total portfolio of 5GWp spread across 23 states in the country. PTI KKS HVA