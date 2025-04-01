Ampin Energy Transition signs pact to supply 9.9 MW solar power to Poly Medicure

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Ampin Energy Transition on Tuesday announced signing a power purchase agreement with Poly Medicure to supply 9.9 MW of solar power in Haryana.

In a statement, Ampin Energy Transition said it will supply the power 75 MWp solar park in Kurungawali Sirsa, Haryana.

Under this agreement, approximately 35 per cent of Poly Medicure’s conventional power consumption of its five plants in Faridabad will be replaced by solar power from Ampin's solar project. By shifting to solar power, the company is projected to realise significant cost savings, as the solar energy cost is estimated to be around 30 per cent lower compared to existing discom power.

Ampin Energy Transition MD and CEO Pinaki Bhattacharyya said, "As the preferred renewable energy transition partner to pharma and healthcare companies in India, we are currently serving about 10 marquee customers in this category. This new PPA is a testament to our commitment to decarbonising the healthcare industry and delivering reliable, cost-effective renewable energy solutions".

Ampin Energy Transition is among India's leading renewable energy transition companies with a total portfolio of 5 GW spread across 22 states in the country. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL