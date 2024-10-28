AMPIN Energy Transition, Varroc Group sign PPA for supply of solar power

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) AMPIN Energy Transition on Monday signed an agreement with Varroc Group for supply of 27 MW of solar power.

This Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) marks a repeat order from Varroc Group, the company said in a statement.

"AMPIN Energy Transition has strengthened its alliance with Varroc Group by signing a transaction document for an additional 27MWp solar power project in Maharashtra," it said.

With this capacity, Varroc's total contracted solar capacity with AMPIN stands at 60MWp.

"We remain committed to providing innovative renewable energy solutions that pave the way for a sustainable future and strengthen our relationships with our valued partners," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD & CEO at AMPIN Energy Transition.

AMPIN Energy Transition is a renewable energy transition company with a total portfolio of 4 GWp spread across 21 states in the country. PTI ABI ABI SHW