Amplus commissions 73.4 MWp solar project in UP

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Amplus on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 73.4 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.

The said project in Jhansi is its third solar open-access plant in UP, the company said in a statement.

The company further said its operational open-access capacity in the state increased to over 200 MWp with the latest project.

The plant is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1,16,716.1 tonne annually, the clean energy solutions provider said.

The company did not disclose the value of the project. PTI ABI DR