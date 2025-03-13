Amrut Energy raises Rs 100 cr from PE investors

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Amrut Energy on Thursday said it has raised Rs 100 crore fund to fuel its growth plans.

The funding has been secured from a clutch of private equity investors, the company said in a statement.

The amount raised "will expand manufacturing capabilities, drive R&D, and scale operations across underserved regions, furthering India's renewable energy transition," it said.

Gujarat-based Amrut Energy is into manufacturing of solar water pumps and renewable energy solutions. PTI ABI ABI SHW