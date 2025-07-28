AMSL posts Rs 18 cr profit in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 17.68 crore during the June quarter, aided by higher income.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 8.42 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income increased 46.49 per cent to Rs 134.45 crore in the first quarter from Rs 91.78 crore in the same period a year ago.

On June 4, AMSL announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others. PTI ABI TRB