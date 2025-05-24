AMSL Q4 net profit grows 8 pc to Rs 14 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Saturday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher operational revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 12.9 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

AMSL's operational revenues increased by 19 per cent to Rs 161.7 crore from Rs 135.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

Its MD Baddam Karunakar said: "FY25 has been a landmark year for the company, marking our strongest performance to date. We achieved a milestone with revenue, reaching Rs 562.07 crore, representing a robust 51.24 per cent year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at Rs 132 crore, reflecting a 54 per cent increase YoY, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 23.50 per cent".

This is a result of the company's robust order book, successful execution of strategic defence programmes, and seamless transition of several high-value products into the production phase, he added.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.