Apollo Micro Systems Ltd sets up Rs 210 crore facility in Telangana

New Delhi: Infrastructure and defence solutions provider, AMSL, on Tuesday said it has planned to establish a new facility in Telangana at Rs 210 crore.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the facility, named IPiDS (Integrated Plant for Ingenious Defence Systems) was performed on Monday by Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce and Legislative Affairs Duddilla Sridhar Babu Garu, the company said in a statement.

The manufacturing facility shall be built on around 5 acres of land with a total built-up area of 3,50,000 square feet with end-to-end manufacturing and qualification set-up as per international standards with a total investment of Rs 210 crore, according to the statement.

"The company intends to manufacture missiles and its sub-systems and also undertake MRO of the weapons in this facility. The company is also working closely to manufacture unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground systems through this facility," it said.

The facility is expected to provide employment to around 400 people.

Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace, among others, and employs around 350 people.

Last year, AMSL incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary -- Apollo Defence Industries Private Ltd -- to take forward its plans of manufacturing defence equipment.