AMTZ, NSS ink 5-year pact to boost affordable indigenous prosthetic, assistive tech

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Medical technology park Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Limited (AMTZ) on Tuesday said it has signed a five-year agreement with non-profit organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) to expand indigenous, cost-effective, and high-quality prosthetic, orthotic and assistive technologies.

Under the agreement, AMTZ will provide technical and operational support, access to R&D and testing infrastructure, and assistance in joint research initiatives, according to a statement.

NSS will lead clinical validation, rehabilitation protocols, and nationwide assistive device camps.

Both organisations will also jointly pursue grants, patents, and support programmes from national and international funding bodies to accelerate innovation and expand access to high-quality medical devices for underserved communities.

As per Census 2011, India has 2.68 crore persons with disabilities. The largest segments include movement disability (54.36 lakh), hearing impairment (50.72 lakh), and visual impairment (50.33 lakh).

"Through our partnership with AMTZ, we are redefining possibilities for persons with disabilities across India. By making high-performance prosthetics and assistive technologies both affordable and accessible, we are empowering individuals to regain mobility, independence, and confidence, turning challenges into opportunities and fulfilling our Vision 2030 of reaching 1 lakh beneficiaries nationwide," Palak Agarwal, Director, Narayan Seva Sansthan, said.