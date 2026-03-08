Amudhavalli Ranganathan is chairperson, CII Indian Women Network Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director of New Initiatives and E-Commerce at FMCG major CavinKare Ltd has taken over as the chairperson of CII Indian Women Network, Tamil Nadu, with immediate effect.

She also serves the city-based CK Group of Educational Institutions as its Executive Director.

The new leadership announcement was made at the Thaaragai 2026 conference held in the city recently, which saw over 400 leaders representing various segments, including healthcare, academia, industries, policymakers taking part, a press release said on Sunday.

Commenting on the occasion, Ranganathan said, "As I take on the responsibility of leading CII IWN Tamil Nadu, I look forward to building on this strong foundation and further strengthening our efforts to create opportunities, networks and mentorship for women." Referring to the Thaaragai 2026 Summit, she said, "Platforms like Thaaragai play a vital role in bringing together leaders to exchange ideas and collaboratively shape solutions that enable more women to succeed. While it is important to acknowledge the challenges women continue to face, forums like these are equally focused on presenting a clear way forward through actionable recommendations." The conference was held on the theme 'Give to Gain: Rise. Radiate. Redefine'.

It served as a platform for discussions on women's health, safety, entrepreneurship and workforce participation while highlighting the importance of collaborative action between industry, government and academia to build a more inclusive ecosystem, the release said.