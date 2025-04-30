Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 1

Anand, Apr 30 (PTI) Prices of Amul milk across variants in the country will be raised by Rs 2 per litre with effect from May 1 (Thursday), the marketing federation which owns the dairy brand announced on Wednesday citing an increase in input costs in production of the commodity.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release.

The Anand, Gujarat headquartered federation markets dairy products under the popular 'Amul' brand.

"GCMMF, the marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre effective from May 1, 2025, in all markets across the country," said the federation.

The federation pointed out it has not increased prices of fresh pouch milk since June 2024.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in input costs of production of milk to our 36 lakh milk producers. Our member unions have also increased farmers prices in the same proportion over the last one year," said the release.

Following the hike, a 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will be available for Rs 34, while one litre pouch of the same brand will cost Rs 67 from Thursday in Gujarat, it said.

A 500ml pouch of 'Shakti' variant will now cost 31 in Gujarat, while a 500ml pouch of Cow Milk will be available for Rs 29.

One litre pouch of Buffalo Milk pouch will cost Rs 73, while one litre of 'Taaza' pouch will be sold for Rs 55 from May 1, said the release. PTI PJT PD RSY