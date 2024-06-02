Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Monday

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, has increased milk prices by about Rs 2 per litre from Monday across the country.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation, the GCMMF said in a late night statement.

The announcement of price hike comes after the completion of voting process of the Lok Sabha elections.

The GCMMF said that since February 2023, it has not made any increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets.

"This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmers' compensation by approximately 6-8 per cent over the last one year," the GCMMF said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.

Amul is a leading milk supplier in the country.