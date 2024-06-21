Amul looks to expand products range in US market

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, is looking to expand its product range in the US market after launching fresh milk in collaboration with the Michigan Milk Producers Association, a top official said on Friday.

"Fresh products have a good demand (in the US and other overseas markets)... We would be soon expanding with other products like dahi, lassi buttermilk, cream and paneer," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMFL), said.

Addressing the 116th Annual General Meeting of the industry body Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC) here as the Chief guest, Mehta also said that milk has become India's greatest agricultural crop and that within the next decade, the country will account for one-third of global milk output.

GCMMF has launched four variants of milk in the US to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.

"And (we will be) soon expanding into Canada, we are looking at other markets of the world (as well)," Mehta said.

The federation is looking at expansion into every single category of the products, he noted.

Addressing the AGM, IMC President Sanjaya Mariwala said the Chamber will continue to play a key role in policy advocacy, shaping the response of the industry and joining hands with the government in execution in the spirit of partnership. PTI IAS BAL BAL