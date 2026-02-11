Amul AI, artificial intelligence platform for dairy farmers, launched

Anand (Gujarat) (PTI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched Amul AI, an Artificial Intelligence platform to provide round-the-clock guidance to dairy farmers in the state, on Wednesday.

The platform will be accessible through the Amul Farmer Mobile applications, currently downloaded by more than 10 lakh farmers.

The Al assistant can also be accessed over a call by farmers with feature phones or using a landline to get personalised information about individual cattle, according to an official release.

Amul Al can also be utilised by other farmers who are not directly associated with Amul to receive general dairying and animal husbandry-related information.

The primary language will be Gujarati.

CM Patel stated that the AI initiative will mark a significant milestone in modernising agriculture, animal husbandry and the dairy sector, and in advancing self-reliance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The launch of the innovative Amul AI revolution, aimed at making the cooperative ecosystem smart from farmers to technology, was organised in Anand by Amul, a globally recognised leading cooperative institution and dairy brand representing 36 lakh milk producers across more than 18,500 villages.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's initiatives for AI-based development in the advanced technological era of the 21st century, the Chief Minister added that the confluence of government, cooperative, and technology has greatly accelerated modern development, and AI will now further strengthen it.

He said PM Modi has always focused on the welfare of citizens, rural farmers, and agriculturists in animal husbandry, aiming to bring them into the mainstream of development.

In this year's Union Budget, based on three duties, several important provisions have been made keeping the interests of milk producers at the centre, he said, adding that a special fund has also been allocated in the Union Budget to prepare 20,000 veterinary professionals to strengthen the dairy ecosystem.

Patel stated that Amul has utilised the latest technology through the digital revolution to ensure higher income for its members and milk producers.

"By integrating the database of farmers related to animal husbandry, milk producers and members into its well-developed IT system, Amul is now prepared with Amul AI for 'Advantage India'," he said.

Patel also mentioned that the recent trade deals with the US and the European Union will benefit the dairy sector. By excluding dairy product imports in these agreements, the livelihoods of more than 10 crore small and marginal farmers, dependent on milk production in the country, will remain secure, he added.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the country's dairy sector will rapidly increase milk production and move towards becoming the global dairy hub as a result of the trade deal.

He described Amul AI as a firm step towards providing global solutions through indigenous and self-reliant technology for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Patel expressed confidence that in the coming years, new technology and innovation will become the driving force of the economy, with the cooperative sector leading alongside rural development, agriculture, animal husbandry and milk production.