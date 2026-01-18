Amway India loss widens to Rs 74.25 cr in FY25, sales dip 10.5 pc to Rs 1,148.16 cr

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Amway India's total loss widened to Rs 74.25 crore in FY25, and its revenue from operations declined 10.56 per cent to Rs 1,148.16 crore, according to a filing by the leading direct seller.

Its total income, which includes other income, was also down 9.2 per cent to Rs 1,174.85 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Amway India Enterprise had reported a total loss of Rs 53.38 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 1,283.75 crore in the previous financial year.

The direct selling industry in India has been facing slow growth in the last two years.

Amway India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were down 40.6 per cent to Rs 36.20 crore in FY25.

Similarly, the royalty cost paid to its US-based parent firm was down 15.7 per cent to Rs 55.43 crore as against Rs 65.74 crore of FY24.

Moreover, the amount paid to its sole selling agents was down 2.73 per cent to Rs 366.91 crore during the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at Rs 377.22 crore a year before in FY24.

The total expense of Amway India was at Rs 1,249.10 crore, down 7.3 per cent in FY25.

Amway India Enterprises, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ada, Michigan, US-based Alticor Global Holdings Inc, which is one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world, in an unlisted entity here.

In FY25, its revenue from the 'Nutrition and Wellness' segment was down 10 per cent to Rs 703.58 crore. Similarly, revenue from its second largest segment 'personal care' was also down 13.6 per cent to Rs 189.22 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025.

Amway India's revenue from 'home care' was at Rs 120.29 crore, down 2.65 per cent and 'beauty' at Rs 96.59 crore, down 12 per cent.

India is among Amway's top-ten markets globally; however, the direct selling multinational expects it to be among the top-five markets. PTI KRH TRB