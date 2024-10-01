Amway names Michael Nelson as President & CEO, succeeds Milind Pant

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Direct selling major Amway has appointed Michael Nelson as its President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Nelson succeeds Milind Pant, who had served as CEO since January 2019, the company said in a statement.

He brings more than three decades of Amway experience to the office, having held critical leadership roles in strategy, supply chain, human resources, and technology, among many other disciplines across the organisation, it added.

"...We are certain that he brings exactly what Amway needs to continue leading, growing and thriving in the industry now and well into the future," Amway Board Co-Chair Steve Van Andel said.

As former CEO Milind Pant departs, the Amway Board of Directors wishes him the best in his future endeavours, the statement said.

"The Board thanks Milind for his service and leadership over the last six years," said Van Andel.

"He steered us through global challenges and sharpened our business strategy. Today, we're well positioned to continue leading and growing in the health and wellbeing industry," he added.

Pant was the first Indian and non-family individual to be appointed as CEO of Amway. He took over the role with effect from January 2, 2019. PTI RKL DR