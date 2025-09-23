Amwoodo raises $4 mn in Pre-Series A round; Adventz Group among key investors

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Bamboo-based sustainable solutions startup Amwoodo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round that saw participation from Adventz Group, Rainmatter, Thinkuvate, and Caspian.

The Kolkata-headquartered company said the fresh capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Ecoconsious, launch new plastic-alternative brands under the House of Amwoodo, and deepen community engagement in bamboo-growing regions.

Founded in 2019, Amwoodo has been developing bamboo-first products as alternatives to single-use plastics. It has established B2B partnerships with Himalaya Wellness, Bombay Shaving Company, and ITC Hotels, while also scaling its consumer business through Ecoconsious.

"With this support, we are not just scaling a business; we are fueling a movement to make eco-conscious living the norm, not the exception," said Agni Mitra, Founder & CEO of Amwoodo. PTI BSM RG