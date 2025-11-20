Analog AI CEO Alex Kipman calls on Telangana CM, discusses collaboration opportunities

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) CEO of Analog AI, Alex Kipman, called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday and discussed collaboration opportunities integrating next generation 'Physical Intelligence' systems with the state government development initiatives, including Future City and AI City.

Analog AI expressed interest in addressing problems like traffic congestion, urban flooding and climate change prediction for Hyderabad using their cutting edge tech platforms, on the request of the chief minister, an official release said.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy discusses potential collaboration opportunities integrating next generation 'Physical Intelligence' systems with Telangana's Future City, AI City and Musi Riverfront Development projects," it said.

The chief minister extended an invite to Kipman for attending the government's Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9, it said.

Kipman is known for leading the creation of two of the world's most influential mixed reality platforms -- Microsoft Kinect and HoloLens -- and for redefining human–computer interaction. PTI SJR SJR ADB