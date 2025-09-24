Anand Piramal to become Piramal Finance chairman

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Piramal Finance on Wednesday said Anand Piramal will become the company's chairman.

Anand joined the business in 2019 and has led the retail lending platform and also the Rs 34,250-crore acquisition of DHFL, an official statement said, adding his father Ajay will continue to be the chairman of the Piramal Group.

His appointment comes following the approval of the scheme of merger of Piramal Enterprises with its wholly owned subsidiary Piramal Finance by the NCLT, the statement said.

*** Capri Global Capital to raise up to Rs 400 cr via NCD issuance * Non-bank lender Capri Global Capital on Wednesday said it will be raising up to Rs 400 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue soon.

The debentures offer an effective yield of up to 9.69 per cent, an official statement said, adding that the issue will open between September 30 and October 14.

*** The Wealth Company launches 4 new fund offers * The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings on Wednesday launched four new fund offers.

The asset manager has launched a dedicated flexi cap fund, arbitrage fund, an 'ethical fund', and a liquid fund, a statement said.

The ethical fund is based on 'Satvik principles' of purity, compassion, and non-violence, and will not invest in alcohol, tobacco, gambling, narcotics, leather, meat and poultry, pesticides, and any enterprise involving animal cruelty, it said. PTI AA SHW