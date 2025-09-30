Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers debut with over 4% premium at Rs 432

New Delhi: Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 4 per cent over the issue price of Rs 414.

The stock started trading at Rs 432.10, up 4.37 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 7.18 per cent to Rs 443.75.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 432, a premium of 4.34 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,792.84 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, fetched 20.66 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week.

The Rs 745-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 393-414 per share.

The broking firm's IPO was entirely a fresh issuance of shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 550 crore would be allocated to fund the company's long-term working capital requirements, and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd provides a wide range of financial services, including broking, margin trading, and distribution of financial products, under the brand name 'Anand Rathi'.

Catering to a diverse clientele, the company serves retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.