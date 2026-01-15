Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Q3 profit rises to Rs 37 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has reported a 72 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax to Rs 37 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 21.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenues during the quarter under review rose 22 per cent to Rs 249 crore, compared to Rs 204.6 crore in the year-ago period, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its non-broking businesses registered growth, with the MTF (margin trading facility) book expanding 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,232 crore and assets under management increasing 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,369 crore.

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, said that the company will continue to focus on de-risking and stabilizing its earnings through increased exposure in the non-broking segments.

"In the era of discount and algorithm broking, we remain customer-oriented, and our approach will always be relationship-based, which is why over 54 per cent of our clients have been with us since longer than 3 years," he added. PTI SP DRR