Anand Rathi Wealth posts 32 pc rise in profit to Rs 76 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd on Thursday reported a 32 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76.3 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.7 crore in the year-ago period.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 249.6 crore, a 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 189.1 crore in the same period last year.

For the first half of FY25 (April-September 2024), Anand Rathi Wealth recorded a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 149.8 crore from Rs 110.9 crore a year earlier.

The total revenue for the half-year period surged to Rs 495.1 crore, as compared to Rs 367.5 crore during the same period last year.

The leading wealth management firm, which specialises in serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

"In H1 FY25, our total revenue grew by 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 495 crore, and profit after tax rose by 35 per cent to Rs 150 crore. Our assets under management (AUM) has seen a significant increase of 57 per cent, reaching Rs 75,084 crore," Rakesh Rawal, CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, said.

In the first half of FY25, the company added 1,066 new client families, bringing the total count of client families to 10,977, he added.