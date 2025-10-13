Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 profit up 31 pc to Rs 100 cr

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Anand Rathi Wealth, part of financial services group Anand Rathi, on Monday reported 31 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 100 crore for three months ended September 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement.

Total revenue increased 23 per cent to Rs 307.2 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 249.6 crore a year ago.

The Mumbai-based firm has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.

For April-September 2025 (H1 FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 194 crore, registering a year-on-year increase of 29 per cent. Total revenue rose 19 per cent to Rs 591 crore.

The management stated that in the first half of FY26, the company has already achieved more than 50 per cent of its full-year revenue and PAT guidance.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a leading wealth firm catering to high and ultra-high net-worth individuals. The company has a presence across 18 cities in India, and a representative office in Dubai. PTI SP ANU ANU