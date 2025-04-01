Anant Ambani saves chickens from slaughter during his 'padyatra'; video goes viral

Dwarka (Gujarat), Apr 1 (PTI) Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant rescued a flock of poultry chickens on Tuesday during his 'padyatra' or foot march from Jamnagar to Dwarka in Gujarat.

In a video which went viral on social media platforms, Anant Ambani, who is winning accolades from netizens for his act of compassion, can be seen asking his staff to "save" all chickens which were being transported in a vehicle having caged-compartments.

He reportedly stopped the van in the wee hours near Khambhalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka district after learning it was transporting chickens for slaughter.

In the video, the Non-Executive Director of RIL, while holding a hen in his hands, can be seen instructing one of his team members to rescue all poultry birds caged in the vehicle.

He then asked his staff to pay the owner for these chickens.

Anant Ambani embarked on a 120km 'padyatra' from his residence in Jamnagar to Dwarka five days ago. He has been covering a distance of nearly 10 kilometres every night under tight security.

So far, he has walked for nearly 60km and is expected to cover the remaining distance of the yatra in about four days.

Upon reaching Dwarka, he would take blessings of Lord Krishna at the famous Dwarkadhish Temple.

"As you all know that I am on a padyatra from my residence in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It's been five days and I am expected to reach there in 2 to 4 days. I am able to undertake this padyatra because of the blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish. His blessings are on everyone," Anant Ambani told reporters during his journey.