Anant Goenka takes over as FICCI President for 2025-26

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman of RPG Group, on Saturday took over as FICCI President for 2025-2026, the industry chamber said.

He has replaced Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Ltd, a FICCI statement said.

Anant has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, the chamber said.

Vijay Sankar, the Chairman of The Sanmar Group, has taken charge as Senior Vice President of FICCI.

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, is the new Vice President of the chamber, the statement added. PTI RR DRR