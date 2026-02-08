Anant Raj partners with Submer to develop data centres in India

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd on Sunday said it has partnered with AI infrastructure provider Submer to develop data centres.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud has partnered with Submer to "develop fully operational AI-ready data centres across India".

The company said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed.

The collaboration would enable the rapid deployment of high-density, energy-efficient computing platforms designed to support sovereign and enterprise AI workloads at scale.

The partnership would help bring world-class liquid-cooling technology from Spain, and combine it with the robust infrastructure and operational support of India.

With campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana, Anant Raj is expanding from traditional colocation and cloud services into utility-grade AI infrastructure designed for high-density, GPU-intensive workloads.

Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj, said, "Partnering with Submer and InferX to deliver sustainable AI Data Centre and cloud services at speed provides the perfect solution to support our economic growth".

This collaboration expands access to high-performance computing while advancing India's AI sovereignty goals and nurturing a scalable, homegrown ecosystem, he added.

Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer, said: "India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation. By combining Submer's modular data centre infrastructure, liquid cooling technologies and prefabricated MEP systems with Anant Raj's existing Data Centre Infrastructure & Cloud Services and campus development capabilities, we bring high-performance AI compute online fast while significantly reducing environmental impact".

The agreement is signed and will be exchanged at Anant Raj's booth at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Anant Raj is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds housing, commercial and data centre projects.

Submer is a global AI data centre solution provider, designing, building and managing modular data centre infrastructure. PTI MJH BAL BAL