Anant Raj posts 54% increase in net profit to Rs 110.32 cr for Q3

New Delhi: Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has posted a 54 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 110.32 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 71.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 543.97 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 401.02 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based Anant Raj Ltd has developed real estate projects and data centres, primarily in the National Capital Region.