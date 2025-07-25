Anant Raj Q1 profit rises 38% to Rs 126 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has reported a 38 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 125.90 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 602.40 crore during April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 481.66 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a latest regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 financial year, Anat Raj Ltd had posted a net profit of Rs 425.82 crore on a total income of Rs 2,100.28 crore.

The Delhi-NCR based company mainly develops housing and data centre projects.