Anant Raj Q3 profit rises 31 pc to Rs 144 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.23 crore during the December quarter on the back of better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 110.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 660.38 crore in the October-December period from Rs 543.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based Anant Raj Ltd is a leading real estate developer in the country. It is mainly into developments of residential and data centre projects. PTI MJH TRB TRB