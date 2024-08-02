Anant S Iyer appointed as Director General of CIABC

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) on Friday announced the appointment of Anant S Iyer as its Director General.

Iyer has taken over the affairs of CIABC. He has over 33 years of experience in the alcobev industry, according to a statement from the association representing more than 20 domestic liquor manufacturers.

Before this, Iyer was Chief Operating Officer of Alcobrew Distilleries, maker of Golfer's Shot and White & Blue whiskey.

He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of Jagatjit Industries Ltd and RPC-East & Nepal at United Spirits Ltd (USL) for around four years.

Iyer has also held the position of Senior Vice President & Business Head of luxury Brands at USL, where he not only oversaw luxury brands such as Black Dog / Whyte &Mackay Portfolio but also set up Trade Marketing & Key Accounts.

CIABC's previous DG Vinod Giri has moved to Brewers' Association of India (BAI), formed by leading beer manufacturers United Breweries, AB-InBev, and Carlsberg.

Leading spirits and winemakers, including ABD, Radico Khaitan, Inbrew Beverages, Jagatjit Industries, Mohan Meakin, Khemani Distilleries, Modi Illva, Globus Spirits, Amrut Distilleries, Alcobrew Distilleries, Sula Vineyards, Piccadily Agro Industries, Tilaknagar Industries etc are CIABC members. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU