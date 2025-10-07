Anantam Highways Trust IPO subscribed 41 pc on Day 1

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT established to invest in, own and operate road assets in India, got subscribed 41 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.
Anantam Highways Trust operates in the road and highway sector, with a portfolio of revenue-generating assets aimed at providing stable and predictable returns to investors.
The IPO received bids for 91,80,900 units against 2,24,49,000 units on offer, as per NSE data.
Anantam Highways Trust has collected Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.
The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400 crore IPO would conclude on October 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-100 per unit.
Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.