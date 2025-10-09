Anantam Highways Trust IPO subscribed 5.62 times

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT established to invest in, own and operate road assets in India, received 5.62 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday.
The Rs 400-crore IPO got bids for 12,62,10,000 units against 2,24,49,000 units on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for institutional investors garnered 2.86 times subscription while other investors, including corporates, individuals investors / NRI received 8.93 times subscription.
Anantam Highways Trust operates in the road and highway sector, with a portfolio of revenue-generating assets aimed at providing stable and predictable returns to investors.
Anantam Highways Trust has collected Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.
The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400 crore IPO has a price band of Rs 98-100 per unit. Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.
