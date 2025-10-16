Anantam Highways Trust units jump over 5 pc

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Units of Anantam Highways Trust ended over 5 per cent higher on Thursday.

The unit started trading at Rs 103.02, up 3.02 per cent from the issue price of Rs Rs 100 per unit on the BSE. During the day, it surged 14 per cent to Rs 114. The unit finally ended at Rs 104.98, up 4.98 per cent.

At the NSE, the units of Anantam Highways Trust listed at Rs 103, a gain of 3 per cent. It finally ended at Rs 105.37, up 5.37 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,283.32 crore.

The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT established to invest in, own and operate road assets in India, received 5.62 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week.

The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 98-100 per unit. Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. PTI SUM HVA