Anaptyss announces global capability hub, innovation centre in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Anaptyss, which offers digital solutions to banking, financial services, capital markets, and insurance sectors, on Tuesday announced an integrated capability and innovation centre in Gurugram, and outlined intent to hire over 300 people in 18-24 months.

The facility will help Anaptyss extend its digital solutions, managed services, and domain expertise to a rapidly growing global clientele.

"Anaptyss...today unveiled its integrated capability and innovation centre in Gurugram, India," a release said.

According to Anuj Khurana, co-founder and CEO, Anaptyss, the new capability hub is part of the company's strategic expansion that will help it drive scalability and deliver distinctive solutions powered by domain-native talent, operational expertise, and digital intellect.

In sync with the delivery centres in Atlanta and other satellite units, the Gurugram-based facility will offer one-stop 'right-shored' digital solutions and operational capabilities to clientele, Khurana added.

The unit will allow Anaptyss to deliver services with scalability and security, meeting core compliance and delivery standards of international banking and financial services operations.

Anaptyss plans to hire more than 300 new employees in the next 18-24 months, the release said. PTI MBI HVA