Anarock appoints Vik Lulla to lead US commercial leasing, advisory operations

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Real estate consultant Anarock Group has appointed Vik Lulla as Executive Vice President - Commercial Leasing & Advisory, USA.

Based out of San Francisco, Vik Lulla has over 25 years of leadership experience, including a decade in global commercial real estate transactions and advisory, the consultant said in a statement on Friday.

Before joining Anarock, Vik Lulla was President at Knight Frank Corporate Real Estate Services (US), driving market expansion and handling major transactions for Fortune 500 clients.

Peush Jain, Managing Director - Commercial Leasing & Advisory, said that the company entered into the commercial leasing and advisory vertical in April last year.

"Both developers and corporate clients have appreciated our advisory-led approach, which prioritises tailored, insight-driven solutions over generic recommendations. Besides aiming to expand the team size to over 100 professionals this year, we have also planned office teams in the Middle East and Singapore to cater to the companies which want to establish a presence in India," he added.

Anarock is one of the leading real estate consultants in the country.