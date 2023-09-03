Andaman beaches to get more lively with plans for shacks

Port Blair: The beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to become more lively with the administration planning to give permits for more than 150 shacks, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The administration came up with the plan based on feedback from tourists, who feel that the picturesque beaches of the islands are not as lively as they expect after sunset, he said.

At present, tourists are not allowed to venture close to the sea at night on most of the beaches of the island, he added.

According to the plan, permits will be given for 20 beach shacks on Havelock island, and 40 shacks on Neil island, Tourism Department director Jatinder Sohal told PTI.

Advertisment

In Havelock, 10 beach shacks will be set up in Kalapathar, 15 in Elephanta and five in Sitapur. While in Neil, 20 shacks each will come up on Laxmanpur and Bharatpur beaches, he said.

Permits will be given for 10 beach shacks each at Corbyn's Cove and Badabalu in Port Blair. In Middle Andaman, 40 beach shacks will come up -- 15 in Raman Bagaicha, 10 in Cutbert Bay and 15 in Baludera, Sohal said.

Also, 25 shacks will be permitted in Middle Andaman with 15 at Karmatang in Mayabunder and 10 at Ramnagar in Diglipur.

Advertisment

"Unauthorised hawkers and temporary shacks have come up in an unorganised manner at the popular beaches. This gives a very shabby look, spoiling the beauty and ambience of the beautiful beaches apart from causing disturbance to the visitors," Sohal said.

"It also raises concern about environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural ecosystems," he said, reasoning the decision to give permits for beach shacks, which will serve food and wine along with music.

The initiative will also generate revenue and create employment opportunities for the locals, the official said.

Advertisment

The shacks will be built using local and natural items such as bamboo, wood, thatch, or even palm fronds, he said, adding that the rustic look will blend with the surrounding environment, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the beaches.

Such shacks are an integral part of coastal experiences around the world, Sohal said.

The permission for the beach shacks will be given after an inspection by officials of the Tourism Department and the District Level Committees (DLC) of the Andaman Nicobar Coastal Zone Management Authority (ANCZMA).

The permits will be cancelled if any shack is found indulging in discrimination over entry based on nationality, sex, caste, religion or race, the official said.