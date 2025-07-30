Andaman to get 5 luxury eco-tourism resorts, including one at uninhabited Aves Island

Port Blair, July 30 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to build five-star resorts at five locations, including the uninhabited Aves Island, which will be opened for tourism for the first time, officials said on Wednesday.

The eco-tourism properties will come up at Neil Island, Megapode Resort in Port Blair, and Aves Island, Long Island and Smith Island in North and Middle Andaman, they said.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) has invited bids for developing the resorts on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer mode, they added.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on August 14, while the bidding will take place on September 15, officials said.

It is for the first time that the Aves Island will be opened for tourism. It is known for the acres of coconut plantation.

After the resort comes up, the administration believes that Aves Island will become the most sought-after destination in the Andamans after Havelock Island.

It is close to the Mayabunder town and has live and dead coral flat beds along with a 2-km coastline, making it an ideal destination for campers, officials said.

A trek through the picturesque coconut plantations will take one to the lighthouse on the southern tip of the island, they said, revealing the plans being prepared to develop the destination.

A land parcel of 2.75 hectare is owned by the administration, which will be handed over to ANIIDCO on lease for the development of the project, they said.

The property will involve an investment of nearly Rs 36 crore, and will have 50 rooms, officials said.

Various facilities, such as a shopping arena and a wellness centre, and recreational activities like scuba diving, fishing, trekking and camping will be available, they said.

The proposed resort at Lalaji Bay in Long Island would cost about Rs 391 and have 220 rooms. The one at Smith Island would be set up at a cost of Rs 60 crore and have 70 rooms, while the property at Neil Island will be developed at Rs 172 crore and have 120 rooms.

The objective of the projects is to build a world-class and sustainable tourism infrastructure with low environmental impact, officials said.