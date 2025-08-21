Andhra Chambers urges Centre to address US tariff's impact on exports

Amaravati, Aug 21 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation on Thursday urged the Centre to mitigate the impact of the proposed 50 per cent US tariffs on exporters.

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers held a meeting with its 78 affiliated associations in Vijayawada to discuss sectoral challenges and strategies for diversifying exports beyond the American market.

"The impact of the proposed 50 per cent US tariffs on exports would affect many sectors in Andhra Pradesh. We request the Central government to take measures to diversify exports to other countries to reduce the dependence on the US," said Andhra Pradesh Chambers president P Bhaskara Rao, while addressing a press conference.

Rao said that the tariff proposal would affect many sectors in Andhra Pradesh, especially aqua culture, textiles, agri products and auto components.

He further requested the union government to restore export subsidies, provide easier access to working capital, reduce Goods and Service Tax (GST) rates and cut import duties to make Indian products competitive.

Rao said that state-level incentives pending for five to six years must be released by September to give a push to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) struggling with rising fuel and power costs.

According to Rao, Andhra Pradesh ranked first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the past four years.

A detailed representation to both the Central and State governments was submitted to improve the EoDB by bringing reforms in the age-old fire, pollution, and building norms, he said.

Further, he requested extending the validity of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from one to five years with self-certification option.

The trade body's general secretary B Raja Sekhar said that India should reduce dependence on US markets and revive schemes like Marketing Development Assistance (MDA), Market Access Initiative (MAI), and Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) to support exporters.

Implementing two-slab GST structure would simplify compliance for businesses and provide relief to sectors hit by tariffs, he added.