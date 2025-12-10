Andhra CM calls for business rule changes to ease governance

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called for an overhaul of government business rules to improve governance and service delivery to the people.

Addressing a meeting of ministers, secretaries and heads of departments at the secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government must be willing to make sweeping changes for the public good.

“When we have amended the constitution itself several times in the country, what’s wrong in changing the business rules to do good to people?” he asked.

He directed officials to rescind unnecessary rules and implement comprehensive change management to ease governance.

The CM directed called for extending efficient governance powered by technology and a data lake, and directed an audit of all departments to assess efficiency.

According to Naidu, the government possesses complete information of the performance of every officer and department. He advised them to cognisant of this data and ensure that they work with accountability and are answerable to people. PTI STH ROH