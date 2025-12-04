Andhra CM directs implementation of MoUs signed during CII partnership summit

Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to start implementing over 50 per cent of MoUs signed at CII Partnership Summit within 45 days.

The 13th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting approved proposals worth over Rs 20,400 crore, including projects linked to agreements signed during the recent Visakhapatnam Investment and Partnership Summit sessions.

"Officials should ensure the groundbreaking of over 50 per cent of the agreements recently signed at the CII Partnership Summit within 45 days," Naidu was quoted as saying in an official press release.

The chief minister reviewed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed at the Vizag summit and noted that a few projects agreed upon, worth Rs 8 crore, have been in the implementation phase within twenty days.

Naidu instructed officials to fast-track remaining MoUs, complete groundwork for 75 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks before his Davos visit, and ensure weekly reviews by the chief secretary on progress.

He emphasised that government machinery must enhance technological capabilities, proposing universities for logistics, civil aviation and green energy, along with forming an advisory board for Quantum Valley development.

The chief minister highlighted tourism expansion plans, directing allocation of land in the port city for hotels and convention centres, supported by a comprehensive master plan and incentive-based project categorisation.

Naidu proposed establishing a Rs 500 crore sovereign fund to support public sector investments, while encouraging Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) groups to produce cattle feed with the assistance of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Likewise, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that approvals must follow strict verification processes while ensuring industries face no delays. PTI MS GDK ADB