Andhra CM inaugurates, lays foundation for 50 MSME parks across state

Kanigiri (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated an MSME park here in Prakasam district, and virtually launched and laid the foundation for up to 50 others across the state.

Along with the MSME park at Peddaerlapadu village in Kanigiri mandal, the CM virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 more such parks across the state in 17 districts.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an MSME park at Peddaerlapadu village in Kanigiri (mandal). Across the state, the CM virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 MSME parks in 17 districts,” said an official release.

As part of the second phase of MSME parks, the CM unveiled 15 parks stretching across 329 acres.

He laid the foundation for 35 government and private MSME parks spread across 587 across, the release added.

The inaugurations also included 25 industries with an investment of Rs 25,256 crore.

Naidu also interacted with industrialists, whose facilities were opened in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and other districts.

Later, addressing a public meeting, the CM emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring that industrialists do not face any hurdles.

“We are creating a common infrastructure in the industrial parks to supply power and water, and lay roads. If you come with an idea you can set up an industry,” said Naidu.

According to the TDP supremo, the current period is an investments festival in the southern state.

The Andhra Pradesh government immediately implements the Centre's policies.

“Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is extending complete support to the government while minister Lokesh is working in an unrelenting fashion,” he said.

Underscoring that the future is all about technology, Naidu said quantum computing technology will begin in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati in January (2026).

Naidu said, "the southern state will emerge as a place to manufacture quantum computers and supply them to the world." Noting that a drone city is being established in Orvakal, he said the drones used in Operation Sindoor were tested here.

